UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UNH opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

