Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $424.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.81. 2,128,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,045. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day moving average is $363.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $14,355,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.