Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Rises By 25.7%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

NYSE:MCO traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.78. 846,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.29 and its 200-day moving average is $371.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

