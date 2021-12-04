Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 280,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.63. 281,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

