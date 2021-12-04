Myriad Market Capitalization Tops $4.44 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $17,097.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,808,679,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

