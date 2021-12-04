Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $88.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.82 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,679,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 502,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

