Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $335.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

