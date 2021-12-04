BOMB (BOMB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $336,938.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $336,938.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.65 or 0.99089739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00681077 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,545 coins and its circulating supply is 895,757 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

