DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Capitalization Tops $571,214.99

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $571,214.99 and $609.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055567 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,607,651 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

