Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.99 or 0.08295350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.91 or 0.99271875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 67,125,341 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

