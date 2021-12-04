Cellframe Achieves Market Cap of $43.53 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,635,093 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

