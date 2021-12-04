Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

