Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,497 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

