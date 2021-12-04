Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

