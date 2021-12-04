Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 64,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,939,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113,396 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.