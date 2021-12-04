Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,453.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average is $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

