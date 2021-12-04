Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 24.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

