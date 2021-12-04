Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

SHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 602,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.10.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sotera Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sotera Health by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sotera Health by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

