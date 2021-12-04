i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 331,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,268. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $620.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

