Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of SMWB traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 163,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

