SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $29,338.48 and approximately $66.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055567 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.