SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Cap of $52.47 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One SIX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIX has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIX has traded up 47% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.99 or 0.08295350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.91 or 0.99271875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

