Klimatas Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,072.02 and approximately $214.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

