InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPZF. CIBC boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $$13.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

