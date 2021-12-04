DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 210,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,575. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.