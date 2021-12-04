Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elite Education Group International stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,210. Elite Education Group International has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $35.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the second quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

