Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declines By 27.6%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

