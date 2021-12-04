Detalus Advisors LLC Has $23.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,552.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,306 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

