Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $312.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.