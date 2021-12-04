Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,569,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.