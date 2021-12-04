Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $42.15. 978,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,263. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 40.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.