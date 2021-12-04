Edmp Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $12,002,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

IBM stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

