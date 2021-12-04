Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Raised by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $46,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,655,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.49 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.44 and its 200 day moving average is $205.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

