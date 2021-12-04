Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99.

