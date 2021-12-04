Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average is $210.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

