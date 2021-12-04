Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Reaches $716.20 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $716.20 million and approximately $191.84 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $9.28 or 0.00019208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.79 or 0.08291165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,049.90 or 0.99478250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,193,495 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

