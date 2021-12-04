1irstcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.36 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and $28,073.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00103654 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

