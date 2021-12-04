Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.08). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 357,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $554.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.80. Marcus has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marcus by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marcus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marcus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Marcus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.