Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 10,850 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

