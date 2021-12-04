Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $416.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

