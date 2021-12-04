Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

