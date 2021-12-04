Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average is $240.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

