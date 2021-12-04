Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $183.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

