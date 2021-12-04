44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

