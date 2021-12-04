Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59.

