GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

LOW opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

