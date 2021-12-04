Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

TTEK stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.94. 289,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,246. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.