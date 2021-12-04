Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after acquiring an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 713,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. 3,798,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,987. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.97. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

