Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 552,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.55. 439,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $379.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

