Short Interest in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Declines By 31.5%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 330,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.